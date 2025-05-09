Will Pawtucket’s new soccer stadium make up for the loss of McCoy Stadium and minor league baseball?

An announced sell-out crowd of 10,700 filled Pawtucket’s Centreville Bank Stadium for Rhode Island FC’s home opener.

The May 3 scoreless draw did not dampen the enthusiasm of many locals, who had to cheer the soccer team on from afar last year during stadium construction. The team last year played home games in its inaugural season at Bryant University.

Rhode Island FC has 15 scheduled home dates this season.

Rhode Island FC hosted the New England Revolution in the U.S Open Cup Round of 32 on May 7. The Revolution won 2-1 before an estimated 9,500 fans.

The stadium will also host the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship on June 28.

State and city leaders are hoping sell-out crowds will help spark commercial and residential development around the $128 million stadium.

The Pawtucket Red Sox moved to Worcester, Mass., in 2021. McCoy Stadium is being torn down to make way for a new high school.