Will plans to boost the number of charging stations across the state make you consider electric vehicles in the near term?

The state on May 4 said it will soon begin installing 102 new electric-vehicle charging stations and more than 200 charging ports across Rhode Island, marking the state’s largest investment in EV infrastructure to date.

The $24 million initiative, supported by federal and state funding, will cover 18 communities, including Providence, Pawtucket, Cranston, Warwick and Westerly. Sites will include municipal and state facilities, gas stations and retail centers.

The buildout will include chargers capable of charging a vehicle to about 80% in 20 to 30 minutes, along with chargers designed for longer stays at locations such as parks and shopping areas.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the expansion will make “it more convenient and practical for families, businesses and visitors across our state.”

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