Will Rhode Island benefit from the planned merger between Lifespan Corp., Care New England Health System and Brown University?

By
-
TEAM EFFORT: Lifespan’s Dr. Francois Luks, left, and Care New England’s Dr. Stephen Carr meet in 2018 with parents Emily and Brian Hess, of Attleboro, as Emily holds her infant son, Selwyn. The doctors had operated on Selwyn in utero as part of the Fetal Treatment Program, a collaborative initiative of CNE and Lifespan. The boy at right is another one of the Hess’ children. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP.
READY TO MERGE: The state's two largest health systems say they are ready to create an integrated academic health system with Brown University. Above: Lifespan Corp.'s Dr. Francois Luks, left, and Care New England Health System's Dr. Stephen Carr meet in 2018 with parents Emily and Brian Hess, of Attleboro, as Emily holds her infant son, Selwyn. The doctors had operated on Selwyn in utero as part of a collaborative initiative of CNE and Lifespan. The boy at right is another one of the Hess’ children. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP.

Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System on Feb. 23 announced plans to merge into an integrated academic health system with Brown University.

Their signed agreement and merger will require approval by the R.I. Department of Health, the R.I. Office of the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

The two health care systems, among Rhode Island’s largest private employers, have had several failed merger attempts, dating to 1998.

Both have said the pandemic forced them to work more closely and identified ways they could be both more efficient financially and deliver better care.

- Advertisement -

Critics say such mergers often lead to higher prices, reduced services and job cuts.

Will Rhode Island benefit from the planned merger between Lifespan Corp., Care New England Health System and Brown University?

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display