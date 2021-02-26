Will Rhode Island benefit from the planned merger between Lifespan Corp., Care New England Health System and Brown University?

Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System on Feb. 23 announced plans to merge into an integrated academic health system with Brown University.
Their signed agreement and merger will require approval by the R.I. Department of Health, the R.I. Office of the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.
The two health care systems, among Rhode Island’s largest private employers, have had several failed merger attempts, dating to 1998.
Both have said the pandemic forced them to work more closely and identified ways they could be both more efficient financially and deliver better care.
Critics say such mergers often lead to higher prices, reduced services and job cuts.
