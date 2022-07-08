Will Rhode Island’s legal protections for abortion be good for the state’s economy?

GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE announced new COVID-19 data protocols that are being adopted by the state and new isolation policies for child care facilities in the state during his press conference on March 4. / SCREENSHOT FROM WPRI-TV CBS 12
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE on July 5 signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island. / SCREENSHOT FROM WPRI-TV CBS 12

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on July 5 signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island. The move followed the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

In 2019, Rhode Island passed into law the Reproductive Privacy Act, which codified the legal right for women to have an abortion in the Ocean State.

McKee’s order seeks to provide legal protections to individuals who come to the Ocean State for reproductive health services and for providers who perform those services here.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has said the Bay State’s economy could benefit from companies looking to relocate or expand their businesses there due to the state’s support for abortion rights.

Will Rhode Island’s legal protections for abortion be good for the state’s economy?

