William Douglas House sells for $1.7M on College Hill

PROVIDENCE – A classic Greek Revival structure on College Hill has sold for $1.7 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the buyer.

The property, at 6 Olive St., was built in 1852 and includes classical details, historical charm and modern amenities. The house covers 6,189 square feet across eight bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

The house includes a large, formal living room, a brick-terraced backyard and updated systems.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -