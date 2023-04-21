William J. Hunt Jr. has been awarded the professional insurance designation Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®)

MALVERN, PA – William J. Hunt Jr, CPCU, ARM, AINS, CPIA has been awarded the professional insurance designation Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®) by The Institutes. The CPCU designation is conferred on persons who complete eight rigorous courses and examinations and all CPCUs are required to maintain and to improve their professional knowledge, skills, and competence through their commitment to The Institutes’ CPCU Code of Professional Conduct.

William “Billy” Hunt Jr is the President of Shove Insurance, Inc. in Pawtucket, RI. Billy grew up in Portsmouth, RI, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2006, and now lives with his wife and two sons in Warren, RI.