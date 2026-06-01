Williams begins role as Roger Williams University’s interim president

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BRIAN G. WILLIAMS officially started work Monday as interim president of Roger Williams University. /COURTESY ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY

BRISTOL – Brian G. Williams officially started work Monday as interim president of Roger Williams University, following the retirement of longtime President Ioannis N. Miaoulis. The appointment of Williams by the board of trustees was announced on April 22 alongside Miaoulis’ retirement. Miaoulis had been the university’s president since 2019. Williams, who has more than

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