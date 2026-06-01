Williams begins role as Roger Williams University’s interim president

BRISTOL – Brian G. Williams officially started work Monday as interim president of Roger Williams University, following the retirement of longtime President Ioannis N. Miaoulis.
The appointment of Williams by the board of trustees was announced on April 22 alongside Miaoulis' retirement
.
Miaoulis had been the university's president since 2019.
Williams, who has more than 30 years of experience in higher education administration, has served in several senior roles at the university over the past decade, including vice president of enrollment management and marketing and chief of staff.
RWU spokesperson Kelly Brinza told Providence Business News Monday that the board of trustees has no further updates on the search for a permanent replacement, or whether they have begun interviewing candidates.
University officials said Williams will oversee academic and operational priorities while engaging with faculty, staff and students during a transitional period. His early plans include a campus-wide listening initiative aimed at gathering input from the university community.
“Brian Williams is a thoughtful and experienced leader who understands the mission and values of Roger Williams University,” said Heather Boujoulian, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. “His steady leadership, strategic perspective and dedication to students make him exceptionally well-positioned to guide the university during this important time.”
Williams said he intends to build on existing programs and maintain a focus on student success and institutional stability.
Miaoulis' resignation was announced amidst a clash between the university board of trustees and the National Education Association of Rhode Island over the controversial staff furlough program
.
Union representatives have expressed their disappointment that Williams' appointment did not result in the end of the furloughs. They also wrote they have filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board and are pursuing grievances through arbitration.
“I am honored to serve Roger Williams University at this pivotal moment,” Williams said. “RWU’s commitment to experiential learning, civic engagement, and student success creates a powerful combination for the future.”
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.