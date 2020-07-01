Williams named new dean of UMass Dartmouth’s business school

DARTMOUTH – John A. Williams is the new dean for the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Charlton College of Business.

UMass Dartmouth said Williams, the former dean of the University of New Orleans College of Business Administration, starts in his new post today. He had led the University of New Orleans’ business college since 2013, and previously served as director of Kansas State University’s Department of Hotel, Restaurant, Institution Management & Dietetics. He is also a past president of the Southwestern Business Deans Association.

Williams has published several human resource-related journal articles, UMass Dartmouth said, concentrating his research on success, plateau and derailment of managers.

He also coordinated and sponsored annual research seminars to provide important information on New Orleans’ economic growth, the university said, most of which focused on assessment resiliency and transformational change in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill.

Williams also raised more than $2.6 million in external funding, $2.5 million in sponsorship grants and more than $500,000 in scholarship funding after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, UMass Dartmouth said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.