Williams resigns as president of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming

By
-
CYNTHIA WILLIAMS, president of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming, will step down, Hasbro Inc. has announced. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – Cynthia Williams, president of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming, will step down, Hasbro Inc. has announced. Williams will resign from both her roles effective April 26, according to the company’s SEC filing on April 15. The company is seeking her replacement both externally and internally. Why Williams is resigning was not

