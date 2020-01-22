Willis Towers Watson appoints David Smoragiewicz, New England market leader

Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced the appointment of David Smoragiewicz, market leader, New England. Based in Boston, Smoragiewicz will be responsible for the growth and operations of the entire market, which has approximately 1,100 employees in 10 offices. He will also join the company’s Northeast region Leadership team. Smoragiewicz has over 20 years of consulting experience. He joined Willis Towers Watson in 2001 in the company’s Client Management Group and has assumed increasing responsibility over the years, collaborating with clients to improve their performance through effective people, risk and financial management. Prior to this appointment, Smoragiewicz served as the New England client management leader.

