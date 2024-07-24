Windmoeller & Hoelscher moves forward on ‘major expansion’ at Lincoln facility

LINCOLN – Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp., a Rhode Island machinery manufacturer with global reach, last week broke ground on a “major expansion” at the company’s North American headquarters.

The expansion will double W&H’s warehouse capacity and make space for new hires, said Andrew Wheeler, president of the company’s North America division.

“Our investment in this expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing service capabilities and ensuring we meet our customers’ needs more swiftly and efficiently than ever before,” Wheeler said in a statement, adding that the new capabilities pave the way for “strengthening our support and fostering further growth in North America.”

The two-phase project, slated for completion by winter 2025, will expand warehouse space by 12,000 square feet and office space by 5,600 square feet, according to the W&H announcement. In phase two, developers will renovate the existing 8,400-square-foot office space.

The upgraded facility will use photovoltaic panels to generate most of the building’s electricity and will also feature on-site charging stations for electric vehicles.

Company leaders and employees joined with officials, developers and neighboring New England Way Industrial Park members to celebrate the groundbreaking on July 17.

The project involves collaboration from Vision 3 Architects, Vonsol Construction, Isite Engineering Services, GZA Geoenvironmental Inc., Odeh Engineers and Avid Engineers.

Established in 1977 in Lincoln, W&H has facilities spanning multiple continents.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.