Winkler to speak at New England Tech commencement

EAST GREENWICH – This year’s New England Institute of Technology graduates will hear some words of wisdom from the actor famously known as “The Fonz” on May 1 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler, who played Arthur Fonzarelli on the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” will deliver the commencement address at New England Tech’s upcoming graduation ceremony. It will be the second time that Winkler will speak to New England Tech graduates – he delivered the commencement speech in 2006.

Also during New England Tech’s commencement, Elizabeth Z. Chace, co-founder of residential real estate agency Residential Properties Ltd., will be presented with a doctor of humane letters honoris causa for her community and philanthropic efforts.

New England Tech said Chace created programs at Providence’s John Hope Settlement House and Federal Hill House to expand education opportunities for children and ensured women had child care access.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.