Winter storm brings a range of snow to R.I.

PROVIDENCE – By midday Thursday, a winter storm that began blanketing much of the Northeast the previous evening brought a range of snowfall across the state.

The snowstorm hit heaviest in the northwestern regions of the state. According to the National Weather Service’s unofficial snow totals, snowfall ranged from 1.5 inches on Block Island to 12.5 inches in Glocester.

According to National Grid Rhode Island’s outage map, the impact of the storm on the state’s power infrastructure was minimal, with just over 100 customers effected as of 11:30 a.m.

The state will remain under a winter storm watch until 1 p.m., according to NWS.

As of midday, many parking bans around the state remained in effect for plowing, including in Cranston, Providence and Pawtucket.

