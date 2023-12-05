Do on-campus college residency requirements limit student choice?

By
-
JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY next year will require students to live on campus for their first three years. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY next year will require students to live on campus for their first three years. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
PROVIDENCE – Meeting new roommates, decorating one’s dorm room and making an acres-large campus one’s home for several months are all part of a student’s annual college experience. In some cases, residing on campus is just as required for students as it is for them to attend class. Six of the 10 four-year colleges and…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display