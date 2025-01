Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – A Ghanaian national residing in Pawtucket has been convicted for running an international money laundering scheme, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Thursday. Jennifer O. Djan, 32, was found guilty of registering a supposed “logistics” business based out of a Pawtucket apartment and opened multiple business bank accounts to launder

Jennifer O. Djan, 32, was found guilty of registering a supposed “logistics” business based out of a Pawtucket apartment and opened multiple business bank accounts to launder funds that mostly went to individuals in Ghana.

“By laundering money for a ring of scammers, this defendant played a critical role in helping fraudsters bilk innocent victims across the United States out of their hard-earned savings to enrich herself and her co-conspirators overseas,” Cunha said in a statement.

Evidence showed the funds were often moved out of those accounts within days, at times transferred directly to another co-conspirator’s account in the U.S. or Ghana, Cunha said. Additionally, evidence showed that Djan travelled back and forth between the U.S. and Ghana for months at a time, both bringing fraud proceeds with her and withdrawing them from overseas accounts.

While in Ghana, she also directed another individual to retrieve checks for her in the U.S. and to deposit them into her accounts, Cunha said. He also said

a search of Djan’s residence found no business records or evidence of a legitimate business.

“Jennifer Djan not only conspired with others who blatantly defrauded unsuspecting victims across the country who were looking for companionship and hoping for a better financial future, she tried to conceal her criminal cash flow by laundering millions of dollars through multiple bank accounts here in the U.S. and in Ghana,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Djan is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.