Women & Infants appoints Mass. executive as new president

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth in Massachusetts, has been named president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital.

Care New England Health System announced Friday that Yale will step into her role on April 13. She will succeed

Dr. Methodius G. Tuuli, who was been named interim president after Dr.

Shannon Sullivan stepped down in October

to become the CEO of Connecticut Children’s Health System in Hartford, Conn.

“[Yale’s] career reflects deep expertise in service-line development, physician partnership, system integration, and performance improvement, as well as a steadfast commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and collaboration,” said Dr. Michael Wagner, president and CEO of Care New England. “We look forward to her leadership in building upon Women & Infants’ legacy as the region’s premiere provider of women’s and newborn care, while expanding access, strengthening outcomes, and advancing academic medicine and research across Rhode Island and beyond.”

During her time at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, she strengthened financial and operational performance across diverse service areas, co-led the launch of the electronic health record software Epic, and advanced the hospital’s integration with

Yale previously held progressive leadership roles during a decade at Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric academic health system, Care New England said. There, she led large, multidisciplinary clinical service lines – including surgical, diagnostic, and therapeutic services - while guiding major capital expansion initiatives, regulatory achievements, and operational transformation efforts.

“I am excited to join Women & Infants Hospital, one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers solely focused on women’s health at such an exciting moment in its history,” Yale said. “I look forward to working alongside our exceptional physicians, nurses, researchers, and community partners – including our longstanding collaboration with Brown University – to build on the hospital’s national leadership in clinical care, research, and academic medicine, and to ensure that every patient and family we serve experiences the highest quality care.”

Yale will focus on advancing clinical and operational excellence at Women & Infants Hospital while driving strategic growth in women and children’s health across the region, Care New England said.

In collaboration with system and community partners, CNE said, she will also advance innovative strategies that reinforce the hospital’s national prominence in clinical care, research, and academic medicine while deepening Women’s & Infants Hospital’s impact throughout the southern New England region.

