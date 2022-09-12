Women & Infants Hospital announces Women’s Health Innovation Research Fund recipients

DR. JESSICA DISILVESTRO from Women & Infants Hospital is one of the recipients of this year’s Constance A. Howes Women’s Health Innovation Research Fund Grant Program. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital has awarded two grants totaling more than $50,000 from its Constance A. Howes Women’s Health Innovation Research Fund Grant Program to researchers focusing on women’s health and gender-based research.

Dr. Elizabeth Lokich and Dr. Jessica DiSilvestro received a $20,058 grant for their project, “The effect of intrawound vancomycin powder on surgical site infection in inguinal lymph node dissection,” a study that will try to determine whether vancomycin antibiotic powder can reduce postoperative complications and surgical infections.

Another $36,751 grant was awarded to Dr. Katherine Miller and DiSilvestro for their study, “Long-term follow-up of anal cytology and HPV genotyping among women with lower genital tract neoplasia.”

The research fund was established in 2014 and to date has awarded 16 innovative grants to Women & Infants Hospital researchers.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com. 

