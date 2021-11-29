Women & Infants Hospital unveils new logo, website

PROVIDENCE – With a new logo, tagline and website, Care New England Health System’s Women & Infants Hospital is aiming to highlight its evolving services and mission.

The hospital’s new tagline, “Your story starts here,” accompanies a refreshed logo featuring a woman’s silhouette.

The refreshed website can be found at womenandinfants.org/brand-reveal.

Women & Infants delivers about 8,500 babies annually and is the only hospital in Rhode Island with a Level 4 neonatal intensive care unit.

- Advertisement -

The hospital offers gynecological, cancer, breast and internal medicine care for women as well.

The hospital’s brand reflects “the strength of a woman fighting breast cancer, the healing that takes place after losing a baby, the peace of mind and wellness that comes from getting your mammogram, and the pure joy and happiness of starting a family,” Care New England said in a release announcing the refresh.

“Moving forward into the exciting future of Women & Infants Hospital, we’re working to expand what we do well, and make the community aware that we can take care of them, their mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts, friends and other Rhode Islanders, throughout the course of their lifetimes,” said Shannon Sullivan, the hospital’s president and chief operating officer. “Our new brand is a beacon to the community that Women & Infants Hospital focuses on every aspect of comprehensive care, ensuring that all are seen, heard and represented.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.