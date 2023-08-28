Women & Infants, Israeli fertility startup agree to collaboration

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital and an Israeli technology firm have reached a research agreement with the assistance of the Rhode Island Israel Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that promotes commerce, academics and science projects between Israel and Rhode Island.

The agreement will allow the Israeli startup FertilAI to its artificial intelligence algorithms using Women & Infants data retrospectively.

The purpose of the research is to validate the accuracy of the algorithms on different populations. The algorithms were developed for the purpose of improving operations efficiency and clinical outcomes for fertility patients.

Dr. May-Tal Sauerbrun-Cutler, a fertility specialist at Women & Infants’ Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, signed the agreement with Rohi Hourvitz, co-founder and CEO of FertilAI.

- Advertisement -

The Rhode Island Israel Collaborative says it introduced the hospital to the company in 2022, and their talks yielded the agreement.

The collaborative encourages members of the academic community in Rhode Island interested in connecting with innovative organizations in Israel to contact the group at info@theriic.org.