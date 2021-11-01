Women & Infants OB/GYN awarded for career accomplishments

PROVIDENCE – A Women & Infants Hospital obstetrician and gynecologist has been recognized nationally for achievements over the course of her career.

Dr. Deborah L. Myers received the Jack Robertson Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Urogynecologic Society during its 2021 meeting.

The award is the organization’s most prestigious recognition. It is presented to physicians with outstanding achievements in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, and who have served as a role model for colleagues and students.

Myers, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Brown University, is also vice chair of Brown’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery.

She also serves as director of continuing medical education at Women & Infants Hospital and as chair of the promotions committee of the department of OB/GYN at Brown.

In addition, Myers is the past president of the American Urogynecologic Society and received its National Association of Continence 2012 Rodney Appell Continence Care Champion Award.

Her recognitions also include the 2016 Distinguished Surgeons Award from the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons and being ranked among the top 1% of doctors in her field by U.S. News & World Report.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.