Women & Infants receives infant CPR training kits from American Heart Association

PROVIDENCE – The American Heart Association recently donated Infant CPR Anytime Training Kits to Women & Infants Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The kits will allow new parents and families to learn basic lifesaving skills.

The kits will be given to parents trained in CPR when they leave the hospital.

“Women & Infants Hospital is grateful to the American Heart Association for thinking of our most vulnerable patients and their families and supplying them with lifesaving kits,” said Jack Tanner, nurse director of the NICU and respiratory care. “This is an invaluable gift to our hospital and to NICU families.”

- Advertisement -

Albert Whitaker, community impact director at the American Heart Association, said there is always a need within hospitals and neonatal care units to help families with hands-only CPR and choking relief education, adding that Navigant Credit Union provided a grant to the AHA to distribute the kits.

“Lack of CPR training and resources is a health equity issue. To address this inequity, the American Heart Association is committed to having at least one person in every household who knows hands-only CPR or CPR,” Whitaker said. “The American Heart Association welcomes providing these hands-only infant CPR kits to Women & Infants Hospital to share with their patients and families. It could save a life.”

The American Heart Association’s Infant CPR Anytime Training Kit is co-branded with the American Academy of Pediatrics and contains equipment to learn infant CPR, choking relief and injury prevention in about 30 minutes from home, at work, or in a large community setting. This personal learning program is accessible to new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies and anyone caring for an infant.

The Infant CPR Anytime Kit also includes the Infant Anytime Interactive app, allowing users to improve their CPR and automated external defibrillator training experience through gamification. This includes calling 911 and performing CPR on an infant.

The kit includes: one Mini Baby CPR personal manikin; one Mini Baby replacement lung; instruction insert with QR code and URL to access the Infant CPR Anytime Community Resource webpage, which includes bilingual streaming videos with full animation in both English and Spanish; infant safety and injury prevention tips with a downloadable checklist; Infant CPR Anytime Interactive app to enhance the training; participation badge to share via social media; online educational reference materials; official Infant CPR Anytime Certificate of Participation; and a reusable bag for storage.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.