Women & Infants selected as member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital has been chosen as a member of the Investor Catalyst Spoke Network, which is a regional hub of the ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, the hospital announced.

The Investor Catalyst Hub, based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, is focused on boosting the commercialization of biomedical solutions. It uses a hub-and-spoke model that is meant to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and minority-serving institutions.

“Being a part of this network is an exciting opportunity for Women & Infants Hospital, as it brings us together with a broad spectrum of experts who are all dedicated to accelerating groundbreaking scientific and medical advances in pursuit of better health outcomes for everyone,” said Shannon R. Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital.

As an Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network member, Women & Infants gets access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared with traditional government contracts. Network membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to networking opportunities and resources.

- Advertisement -

ARPA-H’s overall mission is to improve health outcomes through the following research areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems.

“Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, vice president of growth strategy and development for VentureWell and project director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. “Our spokes comprise a diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You can reach her at Castellani@PBN.com.