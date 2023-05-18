Womer nominated to lead R.I. Department of Administration

PROVIDENCE – Jonathan Womer has been nominated to serve as the next director of the R.I. Department of Administration, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday.

Womer will replace Brian Daniels, who has served as acting DOA director since April following the departure of James E. Thorsen. Thorsen stepped down from the position on April 24 after two years to return to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“I am honored to be nominated as DOA director and am excited for the opportunity to serve the state of Rhode Island,” Womer said.

Womer was previously director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget until his resignation in 2021 to take a position at The Policy Lab at Brown University. Prior to that, Womer worked in various roles in North Carolina state government, including deputy director for management and chief information officer, as well as associate vice president for finance and economic analysis at the University of North Carolina.

“With years of experience in state government and a vast knowledge of the budget process here in Rhode Island, Jonathan Womer is the right choice to lead the Department of Administration,” McKee said. “Our administration is excited to welcome him back in this new position.”

Womer’s name will be forwarded to the Senate for approval. If the Senate does not act on the nomination within 60 days, Womer will automatically be appointed.