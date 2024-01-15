Wood River Health designated as an LGBTQ+ Safe Zone

HOPKINTON – Wood River Health announced it was recently designated by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island as an LGBTQ+ Safe Zone.

Certification requirements for Blue Cross LGBTQ+ Safe Zones include staff training specific to the care of LGBTQ+ patients, protection for patients and staff from discrimination based on gender identity or expression, gender-neutral bathrooms, inclusive forms and procedures, and a public commitment to connecting with and serving the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release.

Safe Zones are represented by several adult and pediatric services, including behavioral health, primary care, medical imaging, physical therapy, obstetrics and gynecology.

Many members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t seek the health care services they need to maintain or improve their health, especially when they have dealt with discrimination from a health care provider in the past.

“Health care access is stark throughout much of our nation, but the access rate is even bleaker among the LGBTQ+ population,” said Dr. Jonathan Gates, Wood River Health’s chief medical officer. “As a Safe Zone, Wood River Health has proven that we provide safe, affirming and inclusive care to the members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The following facilities have also been newly designated as Safe Zones:

Cultivating Minds Counseling Services

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

Thrive Behavioral Health

Hasbro Children’s Hospital rehabilitation services

Pappas OPT Middletown (occupational and physical therapy)

The Miriam Hospital Outpatient Rehab Clinic

The Holistic Heart (therapy services)

East Bay Community Action Program (four locations)

Tides Family Services (cognitive behavioral therapy, structured recreation, after-school programming and more)

Women & Infants Hospital OGCC (obstetrics and gynecology)

“We applaud all of these providers for taking the initiative to join our Safe Zone program and are so pleased to welcome multisite practices in their entirety, including all locations of RIMI and Tides Family Services,” said Dr. Farah Shafi, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross. “Being responsive to the unique needs of this community isn’t just respectful, it’s essential to quality and equitable health care. It encourages LGBTQ patients to seek the care they need when they might otherwise put off getting help due to feelings of alienation, fear and stress.”

So far, 117 health care sites have achieved a Blue Cross Safe Zone designation since the insurer launched the program in 2016, said Scott Gowrie, Safe Zone program lead for Blue Cross.

“We’re so grateful that providers all across Rhode Island and representing so many different types of programs and services have joined us in this campaign to better serve our long and historically underserved LGBTQ community,” Gowrie said. “The fact that in such a short period of time so many providers have come to us and demonstrated they are truly welcoming of this population speaks to its success and growing popularity.”

Blue Cross solicits applications and designates new LGBTQ+ Safe Zones twice a year, according to the release. To learn more about the program, or if you are a provider or practice looking to become certified, visit the Blue Cross LGBTQ+ Safe Zone website.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.