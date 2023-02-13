Wood River Health names new chief medical officer

PROVIDENCE – Wood River Health has appointed Dr. Jonathan Gates as its new chief medical officer, effective January 2023.

In his new role, Gates will identify and prioritize rising risk patients for care, develop and implement quality workflows, and enhance patients’ experience. He will also provide care at Wood River Health’s new Express Care Clinic at its Hope Valley site.

“Dr. Gates is an experienced and effective health care leader,” said Alison L. Croke, CEO and president of Wood River Health. “His level of expertise will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our mission to provide high-quality and affordable health care services through a compassionate, team-based approach. Under his direction, our health center will continue to evolve as a patient-centered medical home.”

Prior to this role, Gates served as chief medical officer for accountable care at Providence Community Health Centers. He practiced hospital medicine and obstetrical medicine consultation in the Care New England Health System for 15 years, serving as chief of medicine and director of patient safety and high reliability at Kent County Memorial Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Wood River Health is a nonprofit that offers primary care, family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine services to the communities of southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.