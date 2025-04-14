Wood River Health offers services to address homelessness

WESTERLY – Wood River Health recently announced it is expanding service to offer housing stabilization to residents of Washington County.

Wood River is becoming a certified provider of home stabilization for Rhode Island Medicaid clients. Home stabilization programs connect recipients of Medicaid to programs and services that help them find and transition into housing. Services include tenancy support and life skills training, among others.

“Our providers understand that it takes more than seeing a health care provider to maintain a person’s health,” Wood River CEO and President Alison L. Croke said in a statement. “Our providers and staff are committed to helping our community meet their basic needs that span beyond the scope of health care. One of the ways we can contribute to this is by collaborating with community partners to improve access to safe and affordable housing for Washington County residents.”

Homelessness has risen by almost 35% from 2023 to 2024 in Rhode Island, compared with 18% nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rhode Island also has the second-highest percentage of chronic homelessness in the U.S.

“Homelessness is a complex issue deeply intertwined with social determinants of health, including economic instability, challenges of access to education and health care, mental health challenges, and social isolation,” said Katherine Miller, Wood River’s director of care coordination. “We are continually looking for ways to address health inequities in our community.”

With help from a grant from the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Wood River provided The WARM Center, or Westerly Area Rest Meals, with laptops. Wood River also trained WARM staff members on how to manage documents and coding, use electronic health records and bill the Medicaid program.

“Our partnership with Wood River Health has enabled us to expand the services we provide our members,” said Jessica Mowry, executive director of The WARM Center, which provides shelter and meals to the homeless. “It is one more way we can support members to stay housed and live fuller, healthier lives.”

The partnership helps reduce WARM clients’ use of local emergency departments for conditions that could be managed in a health care setting. This is done by having community health workers connect WARM clients with medical, dental and behavioral health services offered at Wood River.

Community health workers also help WARM clients navigate health insurance, prepare applications, get food and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and check eligibility for the Sliding Fee Scale Program. They also help clients get affordable medication, transportation and manage financial issues.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.