Woods Heating Service relocates in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – Woods Heating Service has relocated its headquarters in East Providence.
The company, a nearly 100-year-old, family-owned heating oil company, was founded in 1923. Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal was able to secure a new location at 88 Boyd Ave. in East Providence, keeping it in its home city.
MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. represented the landlord in the transaction.
In December, Woods Heating Service’s leased headquarters at 22 Almeida Ave. in East Providence was sold for $1.8 million to Independent Pipe & Supply Corp.
