Woods resigns as Eleanor Slater CMO

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Katharine Woods is the latest addition to a running list of doctors who have resigned as chief medical officer of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital. On Dec. 1 Woods submitted her letter of resignation to Louis Cerbo, acting director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals which oversees…