Woonsocket district named to National Register of Historic Places

By
-
WOONSOCKET'S Federal Street Historic District was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places. / COURTESY R.I. HISTORICAL PRESERVATION AND HERITAGE COMMISSION

WOONSOCKET – A seventh city district has won designation to the National Register of Historic Places. The Federal Street Historic District, which includes six properties along Federal and Clinton streets, has been recognized by the National Park Service for significance in American history, architecture and culture, the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display