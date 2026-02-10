Woonsocket mill redevelopment adds 70 affordable housing units

By
-
THE MILLRACE affordable housing development in downtown Woonsocket adds 70 units to the city's housing stock. Pictured above, officials, funding sources and community partners gather to celebrate the project's completion. / COURTESY NEIGHBORWORKS BLACKSTONE RIVER VALLEY

WOONSOCKET – A cluster of three former mill buildings have reopened their doors as 70-units of affordable housing. Known collectively as Millrace, the buildings offer a total of six studio apartments, 57 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units ranging from $749 to $1,350 in monthly rent. The project also hosts 23,000 square feet dedicated to

