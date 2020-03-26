Woonsocket spends $20K to clean sewer blockage from flushed hand wipes

WOONSOCKET – State and city officials are reminding Rhode Islanders not to dispose of hand wipes and paper towels in the toilet, including those that are described as being flushable.

They may be flushable through home plumbing, but they are getting stuck in sewer pipes and at processing plants across the state, according to news releases.

In Woonsocket on Sunday, sewer pipes in the Diamond Hill area became so clogged with balled-up wipes that four homes in the area had basements that backed up with raw wastewater.

The cleanup took more than 14 hours and cost an estimated $20,000, according to a news release. The city insurance will cover the costs, according to the release.

