Woonsocket teen wins $1M investment to help communities of color

WOONSOCKET – Mariam Kaba’s answer to a million dollar question is about to become a reality for the 15-year-old Career and Technical Center sophomore.

The Papitto Opportunity Connection asked: “If you had $1 million how you would change Rhode Island’s communities of color? Kaba’s answer stood out among the 97 entrants seeking a Transform Rhode Island Scholarship. She won the nonprofit’s top prize, a $25,000 scholarship and a seat at the table when the foundation invests $1 million to make her idea a reality.

Her winning idea is to develop a program that offers career exploration, financial literacy, provides mental health wellness opportunities for young people of color and restores communities through dedicated activities.

“I hope the impact of my big idea on communities of color will be to restore and replenish (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities, give youth a sense of security and preparation for their future, and bring financial stability and employment aid to communities,” said Kaba, daughter of West African immigrants. “Overall, my goal is to help Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities beat all the odds against them.”

Her application was selected by a panel of judges that included Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante Green and Papitto Opportunity Connection Managing Trustee John Tarantino.

“This scholarship will change lives, both for the students who receive a financial award from [Transform Rhode Island], and for their communities,” Tarantino said. “The level of thought and creativity displayed by all of these students is truly remarkable, and we hope both the scholarships and our commitment to their ideas are empowering for young people of color who are often not heard.”

Four other student finalists also received scholarships for their ideas:

• Jalisa Ramos of Providence won $15,000 for her idea to create sustainable urban agriculture project to combat food insecurity and create access to healthy foods.

• Daisha Jackson of Providence won $15,000 for her idea to create yoga mats with a QR code that would provide constantly changing information on health and mental wellness.

• Isabelle Mitchell of Franklin, Mass., won $10,000 for her idea to create an annual festival to celebrate the job and strength of the Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.

• Ziondre Ogiba of Providence won $25,000 for his idea for a program that combines athletics and education to combat summer learning loss.