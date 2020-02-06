Woonsocket’s largest municipal lot scheduled for improvements

WOONSOCKET – The city has announced it will improve its largest municipal lot, which is located along Monument Square directly across from Stadium Theatre, a popular destination.

The city’s Department of Public Works will assess the lot conditions and make recommendations on improvements, said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, in a news release. Potential upgrades include excavation, drainage, grading, paving and new stripes.

With 108 spaces, the Main Street Municipal Parking Lot is the largest of the city’s 10 municipal lots.

Baldelli-Hunt said she appreciated the project was going to be handled in-house by the department rather than outsourced.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.