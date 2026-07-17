World Cup propels surveillance to new heights

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest sporting event in history. It’s also the most surveilled World Cup ever. If you’re visiting or traveling around host cities, then you and your face, behavior, movement and devices are being monitored by governments and private companies. The U.S. government funneled more than $1 billion to World Cup security to protect transit hubs, stadiums and surrounding areas; improve tactical operations such as bomb squads and SWAT teams; and add and upgrade equipment. It’s been a bonanza for the private sector. Much of the investment in surveillance was done in the name of preventing harm from unauthorized drone use. Indeed, protecting against that threat is helping fuel the rapidly expanding government-private sector partnership in surveillance technology development and acquisition, which poses a different risk – to privacy. As an attorney, author and educator who has worked for decades in privacy and surveillance, I’ve advised law enforcement about using drones and understand that security is critical to keeping people safe. The argument for security, however, is too often the catalyst to fund, develop and increase government surveillance capabilities that erode civil liberties, chill speech and undermine freedom of association. And in my experience, surveillance-friendly policies and tech systems, once in place, rarely go away. The level of surveillance around this World Cup and changes in U.S. law and immigration policies prompted over 120 civil society groups to issue a travel advisory. They warn that people visiting the U.S. may be subject to harms that breach the country’s legal human rights obligations. European governments have issued travel advisories warning of surveillance and profiling as well. Artificial intelligence-driven surveillance is playing a major role across the World Cup. The stadiums in host cities are equipped with facial recognition cameras that can collect and analyze facial biometrics of people in and around the stadiums. That data can be retained and used in future ways, unknown and uncontrolled by those whose biometric data has been collected. Many states are using federal funding for World Cup security to increase the number, capabilities and use of drones by law enforcement. Drones are remarkably capable and powerful surveillance tools, easy to load with cameras, microphones, advanced sensors and weapons. AI-supported autonomous software allows drones to monitor areas, track movement and gather intelligence. The drones can carry technology that allows them to function like a cellphone tower, permitting law enforcement to determine your location or intercept texts and phone calls. Cameras are proliferating on the ground, as well. Robot dogs equipped with cameras are prowling in Dallas and New Jersey. And Seattle’s mayor decided to turn on and expand a major closed-circuit TV system that had been previously shut down because of biometric privacy concerns. While Seattle’s mayor said that the city is refining its policies to protect the surveillance data, numerous states and cities – with the aid of federal funding related to World Cup security – are rapidly expanding CCTV systems. Today, CCTV systems can detect, identify and classify objects, people and even people’s behavior. Government data fusion centers can merge that rich data with other intelligence and analyze it to identify individuals and reveal and predict patterns and behavior. Proliferating government use of advanced AI surveillance tools is just one element of the privacy risk. The absence of comprehensive data privacy laws and changes in U.S. law and executive policies around immigration and gender make traveling around the U.S. a security, safety and privacy risk. What happens after the games? The real test is what happens after the World Cup ends. There is little oversight or governance around these federally funded, public-private surveillance tech partnerships. It’s difficult for the public to determine what data is being collected and how that data is being used, shared and analyzed. Federal, state and local legislators have an opportunity to address much of this by creating data privacy and AI systems compliance safeguards and requiring transparency, but in my view, governance efforts to date don’t bode well. Anne Toomey McKenna is an affiliated faculty member at Penn State University’s Institute for Computational & Data Sciences. Distributed by The Conversation and The Associated Press.