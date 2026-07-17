World Cup propels surveillance to new heights

By
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Anne ­Toomey McKenna
Anne ­Toomey McKenna

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest sporting event in history. It’s also the most surveilled World Cup ever. If you’re visiting or traveling around host cities, then you and your face, behavior, movement and devices are being monitored by governments and private companies. The U.S. government funneled more than $1 billion to World

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