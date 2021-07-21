WPRI: E.P. City Council approves rezoning for Metacomet property

EAST PROVIDENCE – The East Providence City Council late Tuesday evening approved the rezoning of the property that was formerly home to the Metacomet Golf Club in a 3-2 vote, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The approval will allow the property to be developed by Marshall Properties to utilize the open land for commercial or residential purposes.

The property spans over 130 acres and Marshall Properties said it intends to develop approximately 60 acres of it. However, specific build-out plans for the site have not yet been revealed.

Marshall bought the property for $7.6 million, but has faced significant pushback from neighbors and residents, who are seeking to preserve the open space on the property. Following pushback and right before a City Council hearing on rezoning in September 2020, the developer had pulled its rezoning request and threatened to develop the property under a by-right plan, which had no public open space, less buffer for neighbors and no wildlife impact study.

The plan approved Tuesday evening was more similar to the organization’s original proposal.

Members of the group Keep Metacomet Green!, which opposes the rezoning and development, said they will continue to fight the project.