Wright’s Dairy Farm opening ice cream shop in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Some sweet news for ice cream lovers.

Wright’s Dairy Farm Inc. of North Smithfield announced Tuesday that it is opening a new location inside the Farm Fresh Rhode Island building at 10 Sims Ave.

“We are so excited to announce that we are COMING TO PROVIDENCE!,” the farm and bakery announced on Facebook. “When you visit you will be able to view the ice cream- making process, grab a scoop and even shop for your favorite baked goods and dairy products! We can’t wait! Hours, menu and all the details coming soon.”

The family owned business has been producing and baking various products since 1914. It offers a full line of cream pastries, breakfast items, milk and decorative cakes.

The farm includes a 120-cow, free-stall barn and a milking barn. Wright’s started making ice cream in 2012 and it’s the state’s only cow-to-home ice cream.

In 2017, the farm hosted eight “pop-up” ice cream shops that were popular.

Completed in fall 2020, the Farm Fresh Rhode Island building in the city’s Valley neighborhood hosts an enclosed, year-round farmers market with food distribution areas, space for its Market Mobile food delivery program, public gardens and opportunity for youth and community programs.

Areas within the 60,000-square-foot building, located across the street from The Steel Yard, are leased to food and farm-based businesses.