Wyatt Detention Facility operator files for bankruptcy protection

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THE OPERATORS OF THE DONALD W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Rhode Island. /COURTESY DONALD W. WYATT DETENTION FACILITY

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Detention Facility Corp., which owns and operates the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, seeking to reduce roughly 60% of its outstanding bond debt. According to a July 10 petition filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Rhode Island, the plan

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