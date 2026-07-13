Wyatt Detention Facility operator files for bankruptcy protection

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Detention Facility Corp., which owns and operates the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, seeking to reduce roughly 60% of its outstanding bond debt. According to a July 10 petition filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Rhode Island, the plan – negotiated by the corporation, bond trustee UMB Bank, and the city of Central Falls – would eliminate more than $101 million in bond obligations while resolving long-running disputes with the city by restarting annual payments of $250,000. The settlement would also resolve a class-action lawsuit tied to a November 2023 data breach by funding a settlement pool for about 18,500 detainees, employees and vendors whose personal information was exposed on the dark web. The facility claims it no longer has enough liquidity or net operating income to service its bond debt, which dates back to 2006, when the corporation issued $106.38 million in detention facility revenue refunding bonds to finance an expansion from 300 to 728 beds. The corporation now has $97.3 million in unpaid principal and $71.8 million in unpaid interest, with interest accruing at $19,595 per day. Under the restructuring, holders of the existing 2005 bonds would exchange more than $167 million in claims for $67.5 million in new bonds. The corporation’s board of directors authorized the pursuit of Chapter 11 protection during an executive session on July 23, 2025, according to court filings. UMB Bank, the bond trustee, has a first-priority lien on virtually all facility revenues and assets, including real estate, personal property and operating income. The bankruptcy filing comes after Central Falls Detention Facility Corp. Board Chairman James J. Lombardi III submitted his resignation to Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera on May 5. Lombardi's departure was made public July 6, at the corporation’s first board meeting since April. He did not attend the April meeting. Lombardi was hired as chief of staff at the R.I. Department of Administration. In his resignation letter, he said that he was stepping down from the Wyatt board to “focus my time and attention on this new role.” Rhode Island’s only privately operated detention facility, Wyatt was opened in 1993 after the legislature enacted a law allowing cities and towns to create municipal detention facility corporations to build jails and contract with the U.S. Marshals Service. In 2014, a judge allowed the Wyatt Center to enter receivership after the facility was unable to make a $4.4 million debt-service payment. A court hearing is set for Monday. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com. Material from the Rhode Island Current was used in this report.