Ximedica product strategist to lead medtech innovation session in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – Venture Cafe and District Hall Providence will host a virtual medical technology innovation forum on Oct. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is to discuss and share new technologies and innovations.

This monthly forum highlights new creations in digital and connected products, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and drug delivery and robotics, among other areas, according to a statement. The New England Medical Innovation Center, a Providence-based medical technology hub, and Providence medical-device design company Ximedica are partnering with District Hall Providence in producing the event.

Jessica Willing-Pichs, Ximedica principal research and product strategist, will lead this month’s session. In her role, she oversees gathering of user input that informs and guides product teams through the design-development process, including defining user populations and validating design for usability and commercial success.

Willing-Pichs has been a member of the Ximedica team since 2005, coming from the advertising industry.

Registration for the free event can be made here; a link to the session will be shared in a confirmation email.

Questions on the virtual event can be directed here: info@districthallprovidence.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.