Yarbough helps local businesses sensibly reach their customers

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Erin Cabral Yarbough worked with global brands in the baby-products market for nearly 20 years, developing their brand strategy and handling large-scale operations. After doing some volunteer work in some of Rhode Island’s smaller communities, she realized there was a real need for local businesses that can’t afford marketing consultants to be able to reach…