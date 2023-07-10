YELP: Providence ice cream shop again among nation’s best

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island ice cream shop has the inside scoop, according to Yelp.

Tricycle Ice Cream at 70 Battey St. was ranked the seventh best ice cream shop in Yelp’s annual top 100. It’s the second year in a row Tricycle has been feted by Yelp. Last year the shop was second for both best ice cream in every state and province and top ice cream sandwich shops in the U.S. and Canada.

The popular online directory this year used a number of factors to determine its top 100 ice cream shops across both the U.S. and Canada, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Yelpers, the nickname given to those who comment on the site, lauded Tricycle’s gigantic ice cream sandwiches and waffle-cone “tacos,” which include top sellers Oreo cookies and sweet cream ice cream taco, nestled in a white-chocolate-dipped shell topped with strawberry-vanilla crumble, and Dave’s blind pig coffee ice cream sandwich, dipped in chocolate and topped with toffee.

“We try to use the best ingredients – fresh strawberries, fresh mint, the best chocolate,” Tricycle co-owner David Cass told Yelp. “And we make everything from scratch – the ice cream, the waffle cone shells, the cookies and brownies. Everything.”

Cass and co-owner Giovanni Salvador began Tricycle Ice Cream in 2014 by selling their treats at area markets and festivals on a tricycle-powered mobile cart. They opened the shop at Battey Avenue in 2019.

Coneflower Creamery in Omaha, Neb., was named the best on the top 100 list. Tricycle was the only shop in New England to crack the list.