You can handle the truth

A married couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary walked down the street to their old school, found their old classroom and a desk they’d shared where the man carved, “I love you, Sally.” On their way home, a bag of money fell out of an armored car at their feet. Sally picked it up and took it home. It was $50,000. “We’ve got to give it back,” her husband said. “Finders, keepers,” she replied. Then she hid the money in their attic. The next day, two FBI men showed up at their home and asked if they found any money that fell out of an armored car yesterday. “No,” she said. “She’s lying,” he said. “She hid it up in the attic.” “Don’t believe him,” she said, “he’s getting senile.” The agents began to question the man and said, “Tell us the story from the beginning.” “Well, when Sally and I were walking home from school yesterday,” he began. The FBI guy looked at his partner and said, “Let’s get out of here.” I guess you can’t blame the investigators, but I wonder whether she will enjoy spending that ill-gotten gain. Telling the truth is fundamentally important in personal and professional settings. It serves as the bedrock for trust, credibility and integrity. While it might be tempting to tell an embellished truth or a half-truth to avoid discomfort, the long-term consequences of such actions can be detrimental. Beware of the half-truth – you may have gotten the wrong half. In the workplace, truthfulness ensures that relationships are built on honesty, expectations are clear and decisions are made with accurate information. It also helps in maintaining a reputation for reliability and integrity. We’ve all heard the expression, “The truth hurts.” That usually applies to situations where we already know what’s real but are reluctant to acknowledge it. The truth may hurt for a little while, but a lie hurts forever. It is important to deliver the truth with empathy and tact, considering the impact it may have on others. Balancing honesty with sensitivity can help maintain strong, respectful relationships. People cannot change the truth, but truth can change people. Several years back, the Forum Corp., of Boston, studied 341 salespeople from 11 different companies in five different industries. Their purpose was to determine what separated the top producers from the average producers. When the study was finished, the results were startling. It was not skill, knowledge, or charisma that divided the pack. The difference came down to one trait: honesty. When customers trust the salespeople, they buy from them. Many people don’t believe what they hear these days because they’ve been burned in the past. Remember, exaggeration is a billion times worse than understatement. It sometimes seems we have created a society where people are careless with the truth. Don’t they realize that a cover-up only adds to the loss of credibility? Why is it that you can tell people there are more than 300 billion stars in the universe and they will believe you without question, but if you tell them a porch railing has wet paint on it, they must touch it to make sure? Let me share a light-hearted story that illustrates the humor in telling the truth. Years ago, during one of my business trips, I found myself at a networking event where everyone was trying to impress each other with their achievements. One gentleman approached me and, with a big grin, asked, “So, Harvey, what do you think is the secret to your success?” I replied, “Well, I always tell the truth – except when I’m golfing. Then, all bets are off!” The room erupted in laughter. The truth is, honesty is crucial in business, but sometimes a little humor can make the truth more palatable and memorable.If truth stands in your way, you are headed in the wrong direction. Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive.” He can be reached through his website, www.harveymackay.com.