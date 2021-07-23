Young professionals honored at PBN’s 40 Under Forty ceremony

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

WARWICK – Forty young business professionals were honored Thursday at Aldrich Mansion for their efforts in the workplace and community at Providence Business News’ 17th annual 40 Under Forty Awards program. More than 300 people gathered at Aldrich Mansion for the event. The 22 women and 18 men who comprise of the 2021 class work…