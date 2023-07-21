Young professionals honored during PBN’s 40 Under Forty event

WARWICK – Forty young business professionals were honored Thursday for their efforts in the workplace and community at Providence Business News’ 19th annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.
The sold-out event hosted 385 people at Aldrich Mansion.
The 24 women and 16 men who comprise of the 2023 class work in various industries, such as health care [Stacey Aguiar, Bryan Liese, Maribel Echeverry-McLaughlin, Dr. Ankur Shah, Dr. Kristen Hubbard, Chris Federico, Jeffrey Del Ricci, Kimberly Mittlesteadt, Ara Millette, Carolina Roberts-Santana], government [Daniela Fairchild-Frydryk], manufacturing [Jennifer Carignan, Morgan Jones-Champlin, Mario Grande], financial services [Jaclyn Morrocco, Stefan Petrella, Andrew Rogers, Megan Johnson, Steven Hebner] and nonprofit [Luca Carnevale].
The full list of the 2023 honorees can be seen here. Each honoree is profiled in a special section that was published Friday as part of PBN’s July 21-Aug. 3 print edition.
Bristol County Savings Bank was the presenting sponsor and the University of Rhode Island was the partner sponsor for the 2023 PBN 40 Under Forty program.
