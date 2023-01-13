Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Promotes New Executive- Keri Downing

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, The Nathan Clark Team – the number 1 team in Rhode Island and home of the Guaranteed Sales Program announces the promotion of Keri Downing from Director of Client Success to Chief Operations Officer. Keri has been on the Nathan Clark Team for 3 years where she has demonstrated great leadership and aptitude to learn in all aspects. Keri’s new role will have her focusing on creating and adapting the most efficient systems and procedures to best serve the people around her. “The whole team is excited for Keri’s new position, the value she will continue to bring, and the quality lives we will all build together for our team, our vendors, our clients and our community.” – Nathan Clark, CEO.