Zeltzer appointed CEO of Hattie Ide Chaffee Home in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – A new CEO with expertise in caring for people with dementia is settling in at one of the top-ranked nursing homes in Rhode Island.

Dr. Barry Zeltzer, who is a pioneering clinical gerontologist with a storied resume involving the treatment of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, was recently appointed as CEO of Hattie Ide Chaffee Home in East Providence. Zeltzer, a Barrington resident, was previously executive director of BallouLife Communities for about three years before it closed in September last year due to financial impacts from the pandemic and other challenges.

In a statement from Hattie Ide Chaffee Home about his appointment, Zeltzer said he was excited to take on the new challenge.

“I will strive to be creative in finding the right combination of modalities to keep the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home at the forefront of caring for seniors as they age in place,” Zeltzer said. “My goal is to improve the quality of life so we can slow down the aging process.”

One of the highlights of Zeltzer’s career was his work as the administrator of Victoria Court, a community assisted living facility in Cranston, according to a statement from Hattie Ide Chaffee Home. At Victoria Court, Zeltzer helped the facility develop an integrated memory loss program, which was the first of its kind in Rhode Island, setting a standard for others that have since been established in the state, according to the statement announcing Zeltzer’s appointment.

“This new notion theorized that contrary to the common belief that Alzheimer’s and memory loss patients needed to be housed and treated separately from each other for their safety and welfare, Barry proposed that they could all benefit from living together safely,” according to the statement from the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home. “He developed a health policy manual that stipulated criteria for residents entering the facility, as well as residents exiting the program and being discharged into a higher level of care. Although some organizations were initially leery of this concept, Barry succeeded in obtaining a trial rail license for one year from the R.I Department of Health, after which he received a permanent license.”

The rules and regulations he created for the program at Victoria Court became a model of rules and regulations used for accreditation by the R.I. Department of Health, and Zeltzer’s work on the matter was featured in the American Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias, a publication that he now sits on the editorial board for. Zeltzer is also an appointed member of Rhode Island’s Advisory Commission on Aging.

In addition to his career in medicine, Zeltzer was formerly the owner of a landscape construction company and a 25-acre nursery in Seekonk with a horticultural garden that featured intricate water landscapes. Zeltzer sold the landscape construction company in 1994.

After selling that business, Zeltzer interned at Women & Infants Hospital, where he was mentored by its then-CEO and President Thomas Parris, who encouraged him to pursue a career as a nursing home administrator.

From there, he became an administrator-in-training for the division of long-term care at the Roger Williams Medical Center, where he rewrote the hospital’s long-term care administration policy, the first in Rhode Island to be accepted by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations. His policy was adopted as Rhode Island’s standard of care for accreditation for skilled nursing facilities in the state.

A Providence native, Zeltzer earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and psychology from Roger Williams University, a Master of Business Administration from Bryant College, and a doctoral degree in community health and gerontology from Union College.

