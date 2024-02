Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Home values in Greater Providence increased 8.3% year over year in January to $451,146, according to a national analysis by Zillow.com, the third-highest percentage gain among the nation’s 50 largest housing markets. That puts the appreciation in the metropolitan real estate market, which includes Warwick and Cranston, well above the national average of

That puts the appreciation in the metropolitan real estate market, which includes Warwick and Cranston, well above the national average of $344,159.

Since March of 2020, home values in the Providence metro area have gone up 46.4%, according to the study. Miami, Fla. Had the biggest gain during that time period of 57.2%. New Orleans was the only city that saw its values fall since March of 2020 at 2.8%

Hartford saw the largest year over year gain since January at 12.2%, while San Diego was second at 9.6%. Boston was fourth at 8.1% and Los Angeles was fifth at 7.4%.

Among the 50 largest markets studied, 47 areas saw a year-over-year increase in home values in January. Only Austin and San Antonio, Texas and New Orleans saw loses year over year.

The Zillow Home Value Index is a smoothed, seasonally adjusted measure of the typical home value and market changes across a given region which includes single-family residences, condos, and co-ops. The ZHVI measures monthly changes in property-level Zestimates, a neural network that leverages a deeper history of property data – such as sales transactions, tax assessments and public records, in addition to home details such as square footage and location.