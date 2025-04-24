Zoeth Brown House in Fox Point sells for $1.1 million

PROVIDENCE – A 2,800-square-foot historic home known as the Zoeth Brown House in the Fox Point neighborhood recently sold for $1.14 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.
The 12 Sheldon St. home contains four bathrooms and three full bedrooms.
The 2½-story home was recently renovated, while retaining original period details from the time it was constructed in 1845, the real estate firm said.
The home contains pine floors throughout, and a side entry connects to the main level of the home, according to Residential Properties. A center entry foyer leads to a living room and a playroom, each with a marble fireplace, along with another family room with a gas fireplace, the firm said.
Located just off Benefit Street, the home also features an open eat-in kitchen with white custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, a vaulted ceiling, a large dining area surrounded by windows, and French doors that lead out to a stone patio overlooking the private fenced yard with mature plantings, according to Residential Properties.
A mudroom with laundry and a full bath completes the first floor, the firm said.
The ground level of the home provides a private entrance to a living room, pantry, bedroom, and full bath, lending itself to use as an in-law or au-pair apartment, according to Residential Properties.
The top level of the home features a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted beamed ceiling and a skylight, along with two other bedrooms and a full bathroom, according to the firm.
The East Side home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $730,400, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.
Residential Properties sales associate Gerri Schiffman represented both sides of the transaction.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Konstantina Svokos, of Providence, and it was purchased by Mark Marinello and Christine Marinello, of North Kingstown.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.