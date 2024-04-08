Chen to serve as director of Lifespan’s Brain Tumor Program

PROVIDENCE – The Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute and the Lifespan Cancer Institute recently announced the addition of Dr. Clark C. Chen as director of Lifespan Corp.’s Brain Tumor Program.

Chen earned his medical and doctorate degrees in genetics from Harvard Medical School. He also completed a clinical fellowship in stereotactic neurosurgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and another in radiosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Earlier in his career, Chen completed an internship in surgery and residency in neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, with a postdoctoral fellowship at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Before joining Lifespan, Chen chaired the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota.

In his new role, Chen will serve as both director of the Brain Tumor Program within the Department of Neurosurgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, as well as the co-director of the Stereotactic Radiosurgery Program, according to a news release.

“I am honored to be joining the distinguished ranks of the Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute and Lifespan Cancer Institute,” Chen said. “I look forward to collaborating with a multidisciplinary team, dedicating ourselves to patient-centric care in the realm of glioblastomas and brain tumor treatment. My unwavering commitment is to elevate patient care by intertwining brain tumor research and pioneering clinical trials at Lifespan, extending our impact from Rhode Island to broader horizons.”

Chen is also a National Institutes of Health RO1-funded investigator whose research focuses on developing new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for brain tumors through DNA repair and gene therapy. Throughout his career, Chen has published more than 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts and has earned several awards, honors and prizes, both national and international, for his administrative leadership, clinical care and research, according to the release.

“In our pursuit of excellence, the Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute continues to elevate its standards,” said Dr. Ziya L. Gokaslan, neurosurgeon in chief at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital. “Dr. Chen’s remarkable expertise and dedication fortify our team, ensuring unparalleled care for our patients, setting a new benchmark in the region.”

