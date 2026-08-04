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(Editor’s note: This is the first story in an occasional series speaking with Providence mayoral candidates about their vision for the city’s economy, housing market and business climate.) PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley says his second term would focus on expanding housing opportunities, growing the city’s economy, supporting neighborhood businesses and ensuring the city

(Editor's note: This is the first story in an occasional series speaking with Providence mayoral candidates about their vision for the city's economy, housing market and business climate.) PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley says his second term would focus on expanding housing opportunities, growing the city’s economy, supporting neighborhood businesses and ensuring the city is prepared for the return of local school control.

Smiley, who was elected mayor in 2022 after serving as the city’s chief operating officer under former Mayor Jorge Elorza, is seeking reelection by highlighting his administration’s record on development, neighborhood improvements and affordability initiatives.

His campaign has focused on continuing housing production, maintaining public safety investments, supporting small businesses, improving public schools as Providence returns to local control and building on downtown redevelopment efforts.

Among the initiatives he points to are a proposed $25 million housing bond, a $1 million direct cash assistance program for renters, expanded pre-K access, investments in parks and recreation facilities, commercial tax rate reductions and the creation of the Providence Business Center to help entrepreneurs navigate city services.

Providence Business News recently asked Smiley about his vision for the city's economy, housing market, business climate and priorities if reelected.

PBN: What is your vision for downtown Providence, and how would you balance housing demand with the need to maintain an active business center?

SMILEY: Downtown Providence should be the economic heart of our city, and we need all-of-the-above to make it happen. That means building more affordable and workforce housing options so that people can live close to where they work. It means attracting large employers to fill our major commercial buildings, and making it easier for restaurants, shops, and other small, locally-owned businesses to open and succeed. And it means investing in our parks and public spaces to make them beautiful centers of city life.

That has been our approach over the past four years, and we have seen its impact: we have built more than 2,000 new housing units, many of which are part of mixed-use development that includes commercial and creative spaces; brought in large-scale innovators like Orsted and FM to our Downtown spaces, creating hundreds of local jobs for our community; and made substantial renovations to 64 parks across our city. We need to continue building on this progress.

PBN: What will be your No. 1 priority as mayor?

SMILEY: The most important job a mayor has is keeping our community safe, and that will always be my top priority. I’m proud that our investments in community policing, our recruitment of new officers from our neighborhoods, and our focus on removing over 1,100 illegal guns from our streets has led to the lowest violent crime in more than three decades. We cannot afford to go back to a time when violent crime was a daily reality in Providence, and I’m concerned that my opponent’s plan to cut police funding would do just that.

Of course, the mayor also needs to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, and I’ll also be focused on ensuring our students have every resource and opportunity to succeed now that schools are back under control, building new homes and schools across our city, and continuing to lower costs for Providence families.

PBN: Do you support rent stabilization in Providence? If not, what more can be done to make housing more affordable in the city?

SMILEY: I have heard from people and families across our city who are really struggling with the cost of living right now. Everything from groceries to gas is just too expensive, and rent has become increasingly unaffordable. Unfortunately, cities that have tried rent control have consistently seen it backfire. In Cambridge, in Portland, in St. Paul - the list goes on: under rent control, rents went up and new construction plummeted, worsening the affordability crisis rather than helping it. That’s why my approach is to provide direct cash assistance immediately to renters while also making record investments in new housing units at every price point - including significant affordable units in which rent is based on income - to bring down prices in a real and sustainable way.

Our immediate rent relief program should be up and running, but unfortunately my opponent’s supporters in the City Council have refused to take it up for a vote in order to keep it as a campaign issue. This is the worst type of politics, and we need to take action on housing now.

PBN: What is the biggest challenge in improving Providence’s business climate, and how would you address it?

SMILEY: Neighborhood businesses need the full support of the mayor’s office to succeed and grow, and that support comes in many forms. It means creating safe neighborhoods free from violent crime where people want to go to work, to eat, and to shop, and where tourists want to visit. It means building a school system that provides every opportunity for young people to reach their potential - a system where business owners and employees are proud to send their kids. It means making it easier for hardworking small business owners to get the forms and permits they need from City Hall, which is why I am particularly proud of our new Providence Business Center which offers a one-stop-shop for business owners to get everything they need done in a single visit. Finally, it means keeping taxes stable and providing relief when possible. I am proud to have lowered the commercial tax rate twice in my first term.

PBN: Why is Providence now better positioned to take back local control of its public schools and what will be the eventual city budget impact of a return to local oversight?

SMILEY: The first thing I did as mayor was hold a series of community listening sessions on education, and since then we have continued to gather feedback, building a return-to-local-control blueprint that incorporates the voices of thousands of our community members. We have spent every day of the last four years planning and preparing - not just to ensure a smooth transition, but also to guarantee that our students and faculty will be well-served by a school system that is more ready than ever to deliver better services and stronger outcomes.

Though the state has had control of our K-12 schools over the past four years, we have maintained authority over several key areas, including early childhood education, after-school and summer programming, and school facilities. During that time, my administration has more than doubled the number of Pre-K seats available to our families, making us the first city in Rhode Island to achieve universal access to Pre-K. We have dramatically expanded our after-school and summer program offerings, provided new summer jobs for young people in Providence and offered free summer meals for our students. And we have made historic investments in school construction to put every Providence student in a new or like-new building by 2030.

With regard to the budget, the Providence Public School District is a massive organization consisting of more than 3,000 staff members, more than 19,000 students, and a budget of nearly $471 million. Bringing this department back under city control and managing it in a way that ensures every dollar is spent to most effectively serve our students will be top-of-mind over the coming months and years, and with the record investments we have made in PPSD in recent years and my background as an accountant and the state’s director of administration, I know we’re ready to deliver for our students.

PBN: Providence has seen progress on major development projects, while affordability and quality-of-life remain priorities for many residents. How would you continue addressing those issues?

SMILEY: The cost of living is too high, and people and families across Providence are really struggling right now. President Trump’s actions in Washington are only worsening inflation and raising the costs of gas, groceries, utilities and everything in between. Working families need real solutions, not catchy slogans, and that’s been my focus over the past four years. We expanded free Pre-K across Providence, achieving universal access for the first time in Rhode Island history and removing one of the biggest expenses for parents. We provided summer camp for Providence youth at a cost of just $5 per kid. We increased the tax exemption for our veterans and seniors, because we know that rising costs and federal cuts are hurting our older residents right now. We built thousands of new housing units at every price point, a significant portion of which are permanently affordable with rent proportional to income. We also created a new fund to provide $1 million in direct cash assistance to renters. Still, too many families are struggling to make ends meet and we need to keep going.

When it comes to quality-of-life, there are so many different things that factor into the equation, and we are focused on all of them. We made long-overdue investments to put air conditioning in every recreation center, and we renovated 64 parks across our city. We all but eliminated the frequent ATV issue that was a daily nuisance in our neighborhoods, while also lowering violent crime and investing in our fire department and other city services. We brought City Hall into the 21st century and digitized key forms and systems. We rolled out new trash carts citywide to make garbage and recycling easier for residents. We invested in arts and festivals and organized a World Cup FanZone unlike any other. The list goes on. I am focused everyday on ensuring all our residents can enjoy every aspect of life here in our city.

PBN: Your administration has proposed a $25 million housing bond. How would a second term build on your housing efforts and increase production?

SMILEY: Providence’s housing crisis was decades in the making, and there is no single policy that will solve it overnight. But, we have made real progress by taking a comprehensive approach: investing directly in affordable housing, making it easier and faster to build, and using every tool available to create more homes across our city. Since taking office, my administration has created and preserved thousands of units of housing, launched a dedicated Housing and Human Services Office, moved more city-owned property into development than any administration in Providence history, and passed zoning reforms to remove unnecessary barriers to housing production. I have also created a new, million-dollar program to provide immediate rent relief to hundreds of Providence families - a program currently being held up in the City Council.

The proposed $25 million housing bond is the next step. It will give our city the resources to continue investing in affordable and workforce housing, partner with mission-driven developers, and turn vacant and underutilized properties into homes for Providence families. In my second term, we will build on this foundation by continuing to support more mixed-income developments, expand pathways to homeownership, and strengthen programs that help residents stay in their homes. We also need to keep focusing on the full spectrum of housing, from affordable housing for low-income neighbors to workforce housing for teachers, nurses, first responders and young families who want to build their lives here. Providence’s future depends on making sure people who work here can afford to live here.

PBN: Looking ahead to a potential second term, what is the biggest economic or development goal you want Providence to achieve?

SMILEY: The biggest economic goal for my second term is to make sure Providence’s growth creates opportunity in every neighborhood and for every resident. Our city has incredible assets that most cities could only dream of - world-class universities and hospitals, a thriving arts and creative economy, a nationally-recognized restaurant scene, and a strategic location between Boston and New York - and we are positioned for a new era of growth. We need to continue attracting major employers, supporting neighborhood businesses, investing in our waterfront and commercial corridors, and creating pathways for Providence residents to access the jobs and opportunities that come with our city’s economic momentum.

I am ready to continue making Providence a city where businesses choose to invest because they know they can find a talented workforce, where entrepreneurs can easily start and grow a business with full support from City Hall, and where residents from every background can build a future. That means expanding workforce development and earn-and-learn opportunities, strengthening support for minority- and women-owned businesses, and continuing to revitalize underutilized spaces into places where people work, create and innovate.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.