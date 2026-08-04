Election26: Smiley outlines second-term vision for housing, growth and city services

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MAYOR BRETT P. Smiley outlined his second-term priorities: housing, economic growth, small businesses and schools. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the first story in an occasional series speaking with Providence mayoral candidates about their vision for the city’s economy, housing market and business climate.) PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley says his second term would focus on expanding housing opportunities, growing the city’s economy, supporting neighborhood businesses and ensuring the city

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