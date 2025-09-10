Roger Williams Zoo announces birth of twin red panda kits

PROVIDENCE – A set of twin red panda kits were recently born at Roger Williams Park Zoo, marking the first successful birth of such animals in the zoo’s history.
The zoo announced Sept. 3 that the red pandas, native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, are classified as an endangered species, with only 10,000 remaining in the wild.
The newly born red pandas – which were born on July 4 – are part of the zoo’s species survival plan, which the zoo says ensures the continued existence of at-risk wildlife by safeguarding them.
The zoo says the twin red pandas are with their mother and will remain there for several weeks. The zoo will announce at a later date when the red pandas will be shown to the public.
